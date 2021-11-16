Cotton, Colleagues Call on Secretary Raimondo to Blacklist Companies that Provide AI Technology to the Chinese Military
Contact: James Arnold or Mary Collins Atkinson (202) 224-2353. Cotton, Colleagues Call on Secretary Raimondo to Blacklist Companies that Provide AI Technology to the Chinese Military. Washington, D.C. — Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) sent a letter...www.cotton.senate.gov
Comments / 0