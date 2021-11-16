Cotton, Colleagues Call on Secretary Raimondo to Blacklist Companies that Provide AI Technology to the Chinese Military

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) wrote to Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) urging them to immediately advance the nomination of Professor Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). President Biden nominated Professor Omarova to serve as Comptroller of the Currency on November 2, 2021. She is widely regarded as a leading expert in her field. If confirmed, she would be the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to lead the OCC.

