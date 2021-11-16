ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Cotton, Colleagues Call on Secretary Raimondo to Blacklist Companies that Provide AI Technology to the Chinese Military

 8 days ago

Contact: James Arnold or Mary Collins Atkinson (202) 224-2353. Cotton, Colleagues Call on Secretary Raimondo to Blacklist Companies that Provide AI Technology to the Chinese Military. Washington, D.C. — Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) sent a letter...

Washington Democratic Congressional Delegation Urges Prioritization of Howard Hanson Dam Fish Passage Facility to Receive Infrastructure Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, nine members of the Washington Democratic congressional led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D. (D, WA-08) sent a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Shalanda Young requesting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and OMB prioritize funding for the planned Howard A. Hanson Dam fish passage facility on the Green River as part of the $17.1 billion in funding included for the Corps in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
NEWS: Sanders Statement on House Passage of Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Friday issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act:. “I applaud Democrats in the House of Representatives for uniting to pass the Build Back Better Act. Now the...
Hirono, Duckworth Urge Republicans to End Smear Campaign and Confirm Comptroller Nominee Omarova Immediately

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) wrote to Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) urging them to immediately advance the nomination of Professor Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). President Biden nominated Professor Omarova to serve as Comptroller of the Currency on November 2, 2021. She is widely regarded as a leading expert in her field. If confirmed, she would be the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to lead the OCC.
Collins, Colleagues File Challenge to Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins joined all 49 of her Republican Senate colleagues in filing a formal challenge against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule. The resolution has been received by the Senate and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) on which Senator Collins serves.
Professor Under Fire for Undisclosed Chinese Military Ties

A Chinese professor at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark is under scrutiny over undisclosed ties to the Chinese military. According to a Reuters report, the professor allegedly conducted genetic research with the military without revealing that relationship to his employer. According to the report, Guojie Zhang is a professor...
PREPARED REMARKS: Sanders Senate Floor Speech on Defense Spending Bill

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Wednesday delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate ahead of consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act. Sen. Sanders’ remarks, as prepared for delivery, are below:. “M. President, day after day, here on the floor and back in their states,...
Kennedy questions Biden nominee on membership in communist organization

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today questioned President Biden’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova on her membership in a communist organization and her radical views about regulating the economy and banking system. Key excerpts include:. Kennedy: “There was a group called the Young Communists, and you...
Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China's economic "coercion" during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between...
Menendez, Colleagues Urge Education Dept. to Act on Promised Overhaul of PSLF Program to Help Military Service Members

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) today joined a group of his Senate colleagues in urging the Biden Administration to implement changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program that will make it easier for military service members to access benefits. The Department of Education has already provided relief to many borrowers under the new rules, but the changes have not yet been fully implemented while thousands of service members are in urgent need of aid.
Cornyn Slams Passage of ‘Build Back Better’ Bill Forcing Texans to Pay for Millionaire Tax Breaks

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, a liberal wish list of policies that benefit the wealthy, raise costs on the middle class, and exorbitantly increase the national debt. Below are excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks yesterday on the Senate floor, and video can be found here.
Senator Scott Talks Financial Literacy in Axios Interview

WASHINGTON – This week, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined Axios’s Mike Allen for a discussion on financial literacy. Senator Scott described how growing up in poverty led him to champion financial literacy and credit access for all Americans. On why he champions financial literacy … “As a kid who...
