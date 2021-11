A businessman who falsely claimed someone voted as his deceased wife has pleaded guilty to voter fraud.Donald Kirk Hartle of Las Vegas previously said that his wife, Rosemarie Hartle, who died in 2017, was on a state list of active voters and had a signed ballot submitted in her name.His claim was widely used among Republicans as evidence of voter fraud in the fraught aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which there were subsequently discredited allegations that President Joe Biden rigged the election against Donald Trump.When an investigation was launched into who cast his wife’s ballot, Mr Hartle...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO