ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Carroll native, former poet laureate creates bad poetry contest

By Special to the Times Herald
carrollspaper.com
 7 days ago

Carroll-born and Manning-raised Mary Swander, a former poet laureate of Iowa and a prolific playwright and author with international reach, has launched the Great Amish Belt Loop Bad Poetry Contest. The contest is run through “AgArts from Horse & Buggy Land,” a podcast that explores the life of the...

www.carrollspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missoulian

Meet Mark Gibbons, Montana's new Poet Laureate

Mark Gibbons grew up in a poetic household, one where poems were the harsh narratives of a working class family. He describes his parents as painfully honest … to a fault. “With my old man, if you were acting like a bully or taking advantage of someone, he would call you out,” said Gibbons of his father, Vincent, a railroad worker and son of Irish and German emigrants who was conceived in Ireland and born in Butte.
MONTANA STATE
holycitysinner.com

Marcus Amaker, Charleston’s Poet Laureate, Publishes Debut Poetry Collection of Charleston Poet Linda Joy Walder

Free Verse Press has announced the publication of Running Naked in the Snow, the debut collection of poems by poet Linda Joy Walder. Free Verse Press was launched by Marcus Amaker, Charleston’s First Poet Laureate, and a 2021 Poet Laureate Fellow of the American Academy of Poets. He also produces the annual Free Verse Poetry Festival, showcasing poets from around the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
theintell.com

Nicole Steinberg of Newtown named 2021 Bucks County poet laureate

Nicole Steinberg, of Newtown, was named 2021 Bucks County Poet Laureate by officials at Bucks County Community College. Steinberg will be honored with a poetry reading and reception at 1 p.m. Nov. 14, held in Tyler 142 on the college's Newtown campus, 275 Swamp Road. Admission and parking are free. The reading will also be broadcast via Zoom.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Carroll, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
rrobserver.com

Local educator helps create national poetry guide

A Rio Rancho educator helped create a guide that teachers around the country can use to help students connect with Native American poetry and culture. Third-term U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, the first Native American to hold that Library of Congress position, is conducting “Living Nations, Living Words” as her signature project. It involves an interactive story map featuring 47 Native poets from across the nation and an online collection of recordings of those poets reading and discussing their work.
RIO RANCHO, NM
discoverourcoast.com

Oregon launches search for the next poet laureate

PORTLAND — The Oregon Poet Laureate Program is now accepting nominations for the state’s next poet laureate. Over the course of a two-year term, the poet laureate fosters the art of poetry, encourages literacy and learning, addresses central issues relating to the humanities and heritage and reflects on public life in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
coloradosprings.com

Former Colorado Springs poet to perform from two new collections of poetry

As the pandemic raged around her, former Colorado Springs poet Stacy Dyson did what she does best — put thoughts to paper. Only this time, the self-professed “technophobe” used her phone. While she sat on her San Diego patio, where she now lives, and absorbed the despairing news cycle, with stories about COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd, he death of Breonna Taylor and racial unrest and Black Lives Matter protests across the country, her fingers tapped out poems on her phone and posted them to Facebook, where they earned quite a bit of interest.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Swander
mybuckhannon.com

B-UHS announces winners of Poetry Out Loud contest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) announces the winners of the school contest, Poetry Out Loud. The student winners are Haley Butcher, Mya Critchfield, Emma McGill, Josh Johnston, Anna Grace Lantz, Ryan Dowell, and Heather Hayes. Poetry Out Loud—presented in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair fifth-grader wins regional poetry contest, places second nationally

An Upper St. Clair fifth-grader recently placed second in the nation in the 2021 National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest, sponsored by the American Chemical Society. Mira Murthy, a Boyce Middle School student, qualified for the national competition by earning first place at the regional competition, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Section of the American Chemical Society.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
wypr.org

Baltimore Poet Kondwani Fidel and MD's Poet Laureate Grace Cavalieri

Now, we turn our attention to two of Maryland’s most prominent voices in the world of poetry. A little later in the program, Tom speaks with our state’s poet laureate, Grace Cavalieri. But we're joined first by Baltimore poet Kondwani Fidel. Last year he released his debut poetry EP “The Mud Was Made For Us.” He’s also the author of the non-fiction book, The Anti-Racist: How to Start the Conversation About Race and Take Action, and he’s featured in the short film, Hummingbirds in the Trenches. He holds a Master’s Degree in Creative Writing and Publishing Arts from the University of Baltimore. He’s a professor at Coppin State University.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#Poetry#Amish#Horse Buggy Land#Agarts#Iowa State University
SFGate

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reveals 'Aggressive Cancer' Diagnosis

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic said he has “an aggressive cancer” in a note shared on his official Instagram account. The convicted felon posted a handwritten letter informing fans that a prostate biopsy revealed the diagnosis and pleaded that they advocate for his release. Exotic is serving 22 years in prison...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
carrollspaper.com

Western Iowa native takes reins at Carroll parks and rec

A Shenandoah native who led his hometown’s Parks and Recreation Department for six years is the new director of those services in Carroll. Chad Tiemeyer, 29, an alum of Central College in Pella, started as the Carroll Parks and Recreation director Nov. 1. He succeeds Jack Wardell. The Carroll Parks...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cats

Comments / 0

Community Policy