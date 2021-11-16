City garbage pick-up changes for Thanksgiving

City crews are hard at it this morning disposing of all the bags of leaves set out by Webster City residents. Today is the annual leaf pickup day. Residents are to have their leaves in plastic bags or brown bags and on the curb by 7:00 AM. The bags need to be tied and be free of sticks or any other type of yard waste or rubbish in the bags. Only leaves and grass clippings are allowed. Crews will make one pass through the City.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO