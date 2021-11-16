City garbage pick-up changes for Thanksgiving

Will see their service delayed one day due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Those who are Thursday customers will have their trash picked up on Friday, November 26. The Thanksgiving holiday will NOT impact Rumpke customers who have pick-up days earlier in the week.
The City of Clinton and the City of Laurens will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of November 21, 2021 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In Clinton, no residential garbage will be collected on Thursday, November 25 or Friday, November 26. The collection schedule for the week of...
ENID, Okla. — City of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the Recycle Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday’s regular trash route will be collected on Monday, Nov. 22 and Nov....
Payne Park Tennis Center and R.L. Taylor Community Complex among sites to be closed. City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the city has announced. Waste collection schedules will be affected by the holiday, a news...
Bismarck City Offices and the Landfill will be closed on Thursday, November 25th for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage collection or recycling collection (green route) on Thursday, Nov 25th; this route will be collected on Friday, November 26th. The Monday through Wednesday routes will be collected as normally scheduled; no change in schedule for those routes.
Next Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday will have only minimal effect on the City of Sheboygan’s curbside garbage collection and Recycling Center schedules. Curbside collection will be as-usual through Wednesday and take the day off on Thursday. Thursday’s and Friday’s collections will be delayed until Friday and Saturday respectively. As for those...
The uncertainty regarding the Sioux Falls garbage pickup situation just got cleaned up. People here in the Sioux Empire now know where they can place their cans thanks to a Sioux Falls City Council vote on Tuesday night. According to Dakota News Now, the council approved a new garbage pickup...
Lowell City Council met for 40 minutes on Monday night to discuss two pieces of new business. They also heard an update on the budget and listened to comments from two city residents who had suggestions for the council to consider. All councilmembers were present for the meeting. Citizen Comments:...
The City of Gainesville warns people their garbage may not be picked up on time, due to a workforce shortage from the City's contracted waste hauler. They City said they are closely monitoring "these irregularities and is committed to providing residents with the best possible services." If anyone is experiencing...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee will be closed Thursday, November 11, 2021 for Veterans Day. There will not garbage collection on that day. Friday routes will collect Thursday and Friday garbage.
The City of Independence has announced that city crews will be coming through all neighborhoods for leaf pick up this fall. The city has giant leaf vacuums that can easily pick up leaves, but to ensure it functions properly and efficiently, the city would like residents to follow a few important procedures to make things run smoothly.
It’s that time of year where all the leaves are changing colors and falling from the trees. The City of Blackfoot Sanitation and Streets Department are having their Annual Leaf Pick-up starting Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. If you want your leaves picked up, please have them bagged and out to...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works is reminding residents of the collection guidelines for brush and green waste. According to a release from the city’s DPW, the collection of brush and green waste from residential homes coincide with the recycling on residents’ streets. A full schedule can be found on the City of Watertown’s website.
Due to the Veterans Day holiday, there will be no garbage or recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 11, in Jamestown. Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 12. The Baling Facility and Recycling Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, and will be open on Friday, Nov. 12.
PERU, IN- The following schedule is the altered trash pick up for the upcoming holidays through the end of the year for the City of Peru:. Trash for Wednesday & Thursday 11/10 & 11/11: Pick up Wednesday 11/10. Trash for Friday 11/12 & Monday 11/15: Pick up on Monday 11/15.
City crews are hard at it this morning disposing of all the bags of leaves set out by Webster City residents. Today is the annual leaf pickup day. Residents are to have their leaves in plastic bags or brown bags and on the curb by 7:00 AM. The bags need to be tied and be free of sticks or any other type of yard waste or rubbish in the bags. Only leaves and grass clippings are allowed. Crews will make one pass through the City.
Largest Municipal DPW Battery Electric Sanitation Truck Fleet Deployment in USA. The City of Jersey City has begun taking delivery of five fully electric garbage trucks. According to Chinese manufacturer BYD, this is the first deployment of battery-electric refuse trucks in New Jersey and the largest deployment of battery-electric refuse trucks in the United States to date. The trucks have begun operation in normal duty service, delivery is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Parking temporarily banned on portions of several roads for leaf removal in Iowa City. “No Parking Due to Maintenance – Tow Away Zone” signs have been posted on portions of four City streets to facilitate leaf removal on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. On...
Ed. Note — The following information comes from official government websites. The City of Tallahassee will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26. Following are schedule changes for the week of Nov. 21-27 for solid waste customers living inside the Tallahassee city limits (blue week), StarMetro, the Animal Service Center and City-run community centers.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With food costs on the rise, and the colder months approaching, many families needed a some help with their Thanksgiving meal planning. Turkeys are available, but the price may be higher than what you are used to, so Loaves and Fishes of Kalamazoo stepped up to help out those who are feeling the sticker-shock leading up to Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0