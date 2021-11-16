ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song of the Day: Andy James and John Patitucci, “To Dream As One” feat. Jon Cowherd and Chris Potter

jazziz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn their new album collaboration, vocalist Andy James and bassist John Patitucci join forces to co-lead a session that recreates the sultry atmosphere of a candlelight nightclub. The record boasts an all-star ensemble, performing a program...

www.jazziz.com

loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: The AbNormals — “Make Time”

This Creative Collective’s Jazz-Hip-Hop EP Is A Prime Example Of Passion, Good Collaboration And How Essential Making Art Is To The Human Spirit. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: John Prine’s “Illegal Smile”

When listening to the classic John Prine tune “Illegal Smile” it’s hard not to wonder what the reaction to the song—especially its lyrics—would be if the track had come out today, in 2021. When the song hit the airwaves in 1971, people lapped it up like kittens and milk. But today, to say: Relax, stop overreacting, I’m just having some good clean fun! might engender online mobs the likes never seen before.
MUSIC
John Patitucci
jazziz.com

JAZZIZ Travel #22: Henry Cole

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.
TRAVEL
aquariumdrunkard.com

Chris Spedding :: Songs Without Words

“Video Life” this is not. Prior to being reborn in the late 70s while riding the crest of British new wave, guitar guru Chris Spedding kicked off the decade with his solo debut, 1970’s Songs Without Words. Originally a Japan-only release, the instrumental jazz album found itself reissued and augmented in 2015 with a number of the tracks shortened, along with the inclusion of bonus track “Sub-Continental Drift”.
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Elena Maque, “Feel Again”

Russian-born, Seattle-based vocalist/saxophonist Elena Maque released her new album, Feel Again, on November 19. The record offers six well-crafted originals and three innovative interpretations of well-known classics from the jazz, Brazilian and pop idioms. Each track is a showcase of Maque’s amazing ability to cross-pollinate jazz with funk, pop and other genres. Feel Again also marks her debut full-length collaboration with Los Angeles-based keyboardist Scott Kinsey, music producer on this project. The title track, which you can hear via the player below, is an original composition. It brims with nightlife vibes and is driven by a tight groove courtesy of drummer Gary Novak and bassist Hadrien Feraud. Click here to listen to the full album.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Brian Wilson, José James, Mark Lockheart & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Acclaimed British saxophonist/composer Mark Lockheart debuts his new band on his forthcoming album, Dreamers, due out January 28, 2022, via Edition Records. The band features keyboardist Elliot Galvin, bassist Tom Herbert and drummer Dave Smith. With this forthcoming collection of original music, Lockheart also signals a new trajectory that is stylistically free and psychedelic in nature. Listen to its title track via the player below and pre-order the album HERE.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Christian McBride, Adele, Bill Charlap & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. ECM Artists “Dream of the Masters” in New Playlist: ECM Records has shared a new...
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: The Beckleys — “Tu Recuerdo”

The Latest Heartbreak Song By The Beckleys Is A Deeply-Felt Spanish Track About A Painful Romantic Love That’s Too Hard To Let Go. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle For Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A selection of songs for Remembrance Day

Today is a solemn day as we remember those who gave their lives in service to the country. Here are three Remembrance Day-themed songs that you may have never heard before. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NHC Feat. TAYLOR HAWKINS, DAVE NAVARRO And CHRIS CHANEY: Two New Songs Released, 'Devil That You Know' And 'Lazy Eyes'

NHC, the new band featuring JANE'S ADDICTION members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney alongside FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, has released two new songs. The tracks, titled "Devil That You Know" and "Lazy Eyes", feature Hawkins on lead vocals/drums, Navarro on guitar, and Chaney on bass. The songs come on the heels of the band's first headlining show at the Troubadour on November 23 selling out almost instantly.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES

