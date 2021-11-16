Self-portrait of Frida Kahlo expected to fetch more than $30M at auction

The painting, titled “Diego y yo,” will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s Modern Evening Sale in New York Tuesday evening.

Sotheby’s estimates the painting will fetch somewhere between $30 million and $50 million.

“Diego y yo” last sold at Sotheby’s in 1990 for $1.4 million.

A self-portrait by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo might break the record for most valuable Latin American art ever sold at auction.

The painting, titled “Diego y yo,” will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s Modern Evening Sale in New York Tuesday evening with a starting price of $30 million.

The artwork was painted in 1949, just five years before Kahlo’s death, and is believed to be her final self-portrait.

The 11-by-8 inch oil painting features Kahlo with a small image of her husband, fellow artist Diego Rivera, in the center of her forehead. Rivera bears a third eye on his forehead to “symbolize the degree to which he occupied her consciousness,” according to Sotheby’s. Kahlo is also featured with tears in her eyes, a nod to the couple’s turbulent relationship.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“When I look at this painting, the phrase ‘abre los ojos,’ Spanish for ‘open your eyes,’ immediately comes to mind,” Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s co-head of impressionist and modern in New York, said in a statement.

“In the literal sense, it refers to the penetrating stare of Kahlo as the sitter of the portrait (and the double portrait of Rivera), but I think it also symbolizes the incredible moment this painting will surely usher in for Kahlo, as the market opens its eyes to Kahlo in a new way and secures her place in the auction echelon she belongs.”

“Diego y yo” last sold at Sotheby’s in 1990 for $1.4 million, making Kahlo the first Latin American to rake in more than $1 million at auction.

In 2016, Kahlo set her own auction record when her “Dos desnudos en el bosque” painting was sold for $8 million. Currently, Rivera’s “The Rivals” holds the record for most valuable Latin American artworks sold at auction, after bringing in $9.8 million in 2018.

The painting could also potentially become the most valuable artwork sold at auction by a woman. Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Jimson weed/White flower no.1,” currently holds that title after going for $44.4 million in 2014.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA