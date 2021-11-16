ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kitten Rescued By Police After Getting Stuck In a Car’s Engine Bay

By Jessica Hinckle
CatTime
CatTime
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8xQW_0cyqgMTh00


Winnie, a kitten from Virginia, found herself a new home in a most unconventional way. After getting stuck in a car’s engine bay, she had to be rescued by police.

Upon receiving a call from a concerned citizen, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office dispatched officers to help the kitten heard from inside a car’s engine bay. A local news report from Wavy10 says that the caller couldn’t get anyone to help her extract the kitten.

Once police arrived, however, they enlisted the help of some citizens in order to free the trapped kitten from the bowels of the car.

Body Camera Footage Shows The Full Rescue


Lieutenant Damon Radcliffe, Sergeant Brandon Williams, and Deputy Corbin Armstrong, were the deputies dispatched for the rescue .

Later, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted a clip to their Facebook of the kitten’s rescue. They snipped it from the available body camera footage, which runs for 30 minutes.

Within the short clip, you can see the deputies pulling the terrified kitten from the car. Kindly, the officers wrapped her up in a towel for warmth before placing her in the back of their cruiser.

From there, they took the kitten to the emergency vet to get a full checkup.

When asked for an update about where the kitten ended up, the sheriff’s office posted that one of their local dispatchers adopted her.

On this fateful Saturday evening, this little kitten, who was just searching for a warm bit of lodging, managed to find herself a new home and a new name — Winnie.

Cats Hide In Car Engine Bays Fairly Often

(Stock Picture Credit: Dmitry Nogaev/Getty Images)

Often, in the winter, lost kittens will seek out warmth. A cooling engine bay certainly provides that, with the added bonus of providing a rather formidable shelter. Sometimes even momma cats, searching for a place to stash their kittens, will choose this location.

I’m speaking here from personal experience. A kitten I acquired as a child was found in the engine bay of my stepdad’s truck, along with four siblings. Lucky me, I got to keep him.

Remember to always check your car for hiding cats and kittens in the colder months where you live. CatTime also has a guide to caring for stray and feral cats in the winter here !

Have you ever found a kitten like Winnie stuck in a car’s engine bay? Do you make sure to check your car for hiding cats in cold weather? Then let us know in the comments below.

The post Kitten Rescued By Police After Getting Stuck In a Car’s Engine Bay appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

WATCH: Police rescue woman from submerged car

(Meredith) -- Some harrowing moments caught on camera after a car crashed into a canal in Florida. The Port Orange Police Department's body camera footage shows officers in the water trying to rescue the trapped driver from the sinking car. Officers were able to break the car's window and pull...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Coyote rescued after getting caught in car grille in California

Video footage shows the moment a Coyote was rescued by police after getting caught in a car grille in California. The coyote was seriously injured by the incident and after nearly three weeks of care and recuperation at the San Diego Humane Society‘s Ramona Wildlife Center, it was released back into the wild.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Bays#Kitten#Police Sergeant#Wavy10
Automotive Addicts

How to Get Back in the Driver’s Seat After a Car Accident

Being involved in a car accident can be one of the most traumatic experiences of your life, especially when you weren’t at fault and ended up injured as a result. Long after the injuries have healed, you may still struggle to get behind the wheel and travel the same roads that once led to your devastating accident scene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

8 arrested for allegedly blindfolding, kidnapping, and shooting North Carolina couple

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Eight people were arrested after a man and his girlfriend were allegedly blindfolded, kidnapped, and shot while at an acquaintance’s house. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Austin Clay Colley was taken to Caldwell UNC Health Center Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his torso. His girlfriend, 35-year-old Angela Nicole Kidd, was with him at the hospital. Hospital staff reportedly called Caldwell County Deputies to report the shooting victim.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Nashville News Hub

Mother stabbed her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son to death because “she wanted to save them”

According to the police officials, the 34-year-old mother is accused of stabbing her two young, 3 and 5, children at their family home Friday morning. Prosecutors said the mom is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, according to reports. After the stabbing, the woman called her mother and told her that “she had just saved her two babies.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
551
Followers
322
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy