A sold out Palace Theatre had a folkin’ good time when Caamp brought their unique show to town Friday night. Caamp was supported by Dave Simonett for this show. Dave Simonett came out solo right around 7 on Saturday night. The man has a fine pedigree, working with Trampled By Turtles and Dead Man Winter. His set was soulful and genuine, more Neil Young than Bill Monroe. You could tell these songs were personal. The Palace was packed to capacity for his set, but he held the crowd captivated The majority of the set was comprised of tunes off of his solo release Red Tail. The set had the flow of a hawk floating on a summer thermal.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO