Celebrities

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spotted Arm in Arm Two Years After Split

 5 days ago

They say a picture’s worth a thousand...

Complex

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Split After Two Years Together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released a joint statement Wednesday announcing their decision to part ways after two years together. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Cabello and Mendes shared on their respective Stories, per Us Weekly. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
parentherald.com

Halle Berry Said She's 'Married' to Van Hunt, Thanks To Her Son

Halle Berry has made public her relationship with Van Hunt since September 2020 and after more than a year together, the actress revealed that she has been "married" to her beau by none other than her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is eight years old. During the red carpet event for...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Daughter Returns To 'Dude' Style After Eternals Star Allegedly Forced Her To Wear Dresses

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt returns to wearing black hoodies after wearing dresses in Eternals premiere. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made headlines when she started wearing dresses at the Eternals premiere. She joined her mom in multiple premieres for her Marvel movie. However, she's now back to wearing her signature black hoodies. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Returns...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Look Very Much Like A Couple While Linking Arms In NYC — Photos

Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted strolling arm in arm in New York over the weekend. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk enjoyed a Sunday stroll through New York over the weekend, sparking speculation of a reconciliation two years after their 2019 split. The Oscar-nominated actor, 46, was all smiles as he linked arms with the model, 35, in the West Village on Nov. 14. Both dressed accordingly for the cold weather: Bradley wore a navy jacket while Irina looked stylish in a floor length black trench coat, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spotted Arm in Arm 2 Years After Split

Watch: Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Romance: A Look Back. They say a picture's worth a thousand words, but this one in particular might be worth a million. On Sunday, Nov. 14, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted walking together in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. While it's not strange to see the exes together—they do co-parent 4-year-old daughter Lea after all—it was their strolling arm in arm that spurred speculation of a possible reconciliation.
CELEBRITIES

