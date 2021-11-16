Some Biglaw Firms Won’t Be Able To Handle Increasing Associate Compensation

We have a bona fide Biglaw trend — more folks are getting their hands on the brass ring of the legal world, partnership. The dominant story of 2021 in Biglaw, has been the hot lateral market. That pressure has led to special bonuses and raises, and retention bonuses on top of all that other money — if you’re lucky enough to work in a super valuable practice area, plus signing bonuses and referral bonuses. Basically there is all the money available for the right talent. And that talent crunch means more people got promotions this year.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO