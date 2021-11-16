ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Some Biglaw Firms Won’t Be Able To Handle Increasing Associate Compensation

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are likely to see three types of firms. Those that continue to keep up with [the associate pay] scale. Those that just decide to get off the merry-go-round. And those that fall into...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

The Hours At The Best In Biglaw ARE Getting Longer

Hint: It’s a big reason revenue increased 17 percent at those top 50 firms. This new report offers the most detailed picture available of how law firms and individual associates are coping right now with both the ongoing disruption and the prospect of lasting change.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

To Everything There Is a Season (Law Firms Included)

This week, I told my entire team that we will shut down the law firm for the last two weeks of December so we can enjoy a well-deserved paid break. My team was surprised and grateful for the break. One of my team members even remarked that I was a leader with empathy who valued employees. My heart was full, and I felt “on mission.” My goal is to create a work environment that supports employees, prioritizes retaining and fairly compensating women in the workforce, and gives excellent benefits to its team members.
SMALL BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Working At A Large Law Firm That Is Struggling Financially

Before starting my own practice over two and a half years ago, I worked at several law firms. Some of the firms were doing well financially, others struggled either because of lack of work, administrative issues, or both. Working at a large law firm that is struggling financially can be a weird experience, both because of the pressure that finances place on firm employees and because the experiences of attorneys and staff at such firms are different than at other shops.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Biglaw#Legal Profession#Thomson Reuters#Linkedin
abovethelaw.com

Unlike Most Other Biglaw Firms, Cravath Bucks The Trend Of Record Partnership Class Sizes

It was just last year that Cravath boasted one of its largest partnership classes in recent memory — and its most diverse partnership class in history — by promoting 11 associates. This year, the firm returned to its old ways, inviting six associates to become members of its partnership. Cravath has had a 6.4 new partners per-year average over the course of the past five years.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Associates Are Being Rushed Back To Work In The Office — But Why?

Aren’t you excited to head back to the office? Oh, you’re not. But don’t you remember all of the super important professional development and mentorship opportunities you had when your the was packed full of associates and partners? Oh, no, you don’t. You must’ve had so much fun though when the office was hopping and full of life, right? Oh, it… it never really was. Aha. Interesting.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Revenue Went Up, Up, Up In 2021

Revenue growth was led by strong demand and not rate increases which was the case in recent years. — Joe Mendola, senior director of sales for Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group, commenting on the data found in Wells Fargo’s latest report on law firm revenue. Per the report, U.S. law firm revenue climbed 14% during the first nine months of 2021 over the same period in 2020. Revenue for the 50 highest-grossing Am Law firms increased by 17%, while lower-ranked firms saw increases of 10% on average. Demand for legal services was up 7% during the first nine months of the year.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms Scared Of Losing Associates Are Making Them Partner

We have a bona fide Biglaw trend — more folks are getting their hands on the brass ring of the legal world, partnership. The dominant story of 2021 in Biglaw, has been the hot lateral market. That pressure has led to special bonuses and raises, and retention bonuses on top of all that other money — if you’re lucky enough to work in a super valuable practice area, plus signing bonuses and referral bonuses. Basically there is all the money available for the right talent. And that talent crunch means more people got promotions this year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethics
ABA Journal

Some law firms are promoting record numbers of associates to partnership

Several law firms have announced their largest new partner classes on record amid a push to reward lawyers and create an incentive for associates to stay. Reuters and Law.com have stories on the phenomenon. They identify these law firms as among those promoting a record number of partners—or more partners than last year.
BUSINESS
kelo.com

Apollo says Ferguson won’t join firm due to his TIAA commitments

(Reuters) – A month after announcing the appointment of former TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson as its vice chairman, Apollo Global Management said on Monday that commitments to his prior employer prevented him joining the firm. Apollo had announced Ferguson’s appointment in October, less than six months after he left his...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Top Law Schools That’ll Help You Land Jobs At The Top Law Firms

Which law school should you go to? That’s a great question. What are your goals? For those whose law school dreams carry with them the end goal of working for one of the top firms in the country and receiving one of the top-dollar salaries those firms are famous for, then we’ve got some great news for you. A new ranking came out this week, and it may hold the key to aspiring law students’ wishes for their would-be prestigious careers.
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms ‘Desperate’ For Associates In Staffing ‘Crisis’

— Suzanne Kane, a partner at recruiting firm Macrae, commenting on Biglaw firms’ frenzied search for associates in the San Francisco Bay Area. Many firms have had to turn down new work because due to staffing issues, resulting in financial losses. Join us for a free, four-part series focused on...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms In Search Of Attorney Talent Are Now Offering Up Referral Bonuses

We know the Biglaw lateral market is on fire right now — firms do too. They know that if their associates are unhappy in even the slightest of ways, that they’ll be welcomed with open arms (and big, fat signing bonuses) at a new firm at exponential speed. That’s why Biglaw firms are throwing money at associates in every way imaginable, ranging from raises to special bonuses to retention bonuses and now referral bonuses.
BUSINESS
ABA Journal

Path to BigLaw partnership gets longer for some, new survey finds

The partnership track has gotten longer in recent years, according to experts who spoke with Law.com and about 42% of newer partners responding to an American Lawyer poll. The American Lawyer polled about 350 lawyers promoted to partner between 2018 and the present for its 2021 New Partners Survey. About...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

International Biglaw Firm Raises Associate Salaries By 15% Following Record Year

Bonus season for large law firms is nigh, but that doesn’t mean that 2021’s compensation increases have ended. In fact, it’s not just U.S. firms that have gotten in on the action when it comes to increasing wages for associates. The salary scene across the pond in London is on fire right now, and down under in Australia, three firms have substantially raised base pay this week alone.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Associates Are Leaving World’s Wealthiest Biglaw Firm In Droves

People are leaving because the demands are increasingly brutal. There’s an unbelievable amount of work, especially on the deal side. The few deal lawyers I interact with, they’ve never seen so much flow. I know someone who got an offer at another firm, told the partner they were working with,...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Encourages All Employees To Use Gender Pronouns In Email Signatures

Biglaw firms continue to promote diversity and inclusion among their ranks by instituting transgender-friendly workplace policies. To that end, many firms have decided to embrace the full gender spectrum by encouraging any and all employees — not just their transgender, genderqueer, gender fluid, and nonbinary employees — to use gender pronouns in their email signatures.
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

Talent War Brings About Awesome New Perk: This Firm Will Help You Pay Off Your Law School Loans

We wanted to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. We know that debt is on the mind of early career attorneys. We want to let them know they are valued and that this is a benefit of being an associate of our firm. I know how debt really factors into career decisions. I’m so glad Graydon is willing to be nimble and do things differently.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm Billing Rates Reveal Ingrained Racial And Gender Disparities

For all the laudable efforts firms make in improving diversity and inclusion, the scoreboard still shows a massive deficit. The relative dearth of diversity among equity partners — and the troubling trend of using the income partner moniker to disguise attorneys as “partners” without affording them the actual benefits of the title — remain pernicious obstacles in law firm culture. And obstacles that compound upon themselves by limiting mentorship and support from up-and-coming candidates among the associate ranks. Firms by and large haven’t shown much capacity to address the issue and when a behemoth corporation tried to get at the problem from the client-side, he was ousted within months.
ECONOMY
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy