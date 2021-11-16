Some Biglaw Firms Won’t Be Able To Handle Increasing Associate Compensation

Revenue growth was led by strong demand and not rate increases which was the case in recent years. — Joe Mendola, senior director of sales for Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group, commenting on the data found in Wells Fargo’s latest report on law firm revenue. Per the report, U.S. law firm revenue climbed 14% during the first nine months of 2021 over the same period in 2020. Revenue for the 50 highest-grossing Am Law firms increased by 17%, while lower-ranked firms saw increases of 10% on average. Demand for legal services was up 7% during the first nine months of the year.
Comments / 0