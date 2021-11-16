Biden Says To Expect Fed Chair Nominee In About 'Four Days'

Lael Brainard, nominated Monday by President Joe Biden to serve as vice chair of the US Federal Reserve, advocates for regulating the financial system, addressing climate risks and fighting economic inequality. A fellow member of the president's Democratic Party who is known as a skillful negotiator and specialist in international trade, Brainard was a favorite of the party's progressive wing to take over as central bank chair from Jerome Powell. Biden nominated Powell for a second term and tapped Brainard to be his new deputy at the world's most influential central bank, replacing Republican Richard Clarida. Both positions require approval by the US Senate. A central bank governor since she was appointed to the Fed Board of Governors in 2014 by then-president Barack Obama, Brainard has been the sole Democrat on the body for the last three years.

