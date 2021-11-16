ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Says To Expect Fed Chair Nominee In About 'Four Days'

By Bloomberg News
fa-mag.com
 8 days ago

President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday to expect him to announce a nominee for Federal Reserve chair in “the next four days.”. Biden is weighing whether to reappoint Jerome Powell as leader of the central bank. He’s also interviewed Fed Governor Lael Brainard for the job, who is preferred by...

Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden nominates Powell for new term heading Fed: W.House

US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair, allowing him to continue his role overseeing the economy's recovery from Covid-19. The president had faced calls from progressive members of his Democratic Party to replace Powell, a Republican, with a more liberal candidate like Fed Governor Lael Brainard, but the White House announced she would serve alongside Powell as vice chair.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Investopedia

Biden Reappoints Powell as Fed Chair

President Joe Biden has ended weeks of speculation by choosing to appoint Federal Reserve Board (FRB) Chair Jerome Powell to another four-year term in that post. Meanwhile, Biden has also chosen Lael Brainard, who currently serves with Powell on the seven-member FRB, to become the next vice chair of that body, filling an open seat. The announcements came on Nov. 22, 2021, and both nominations are subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Known for bridging divides, Jerome Powell to stay at US Fed

A wealthy Republican with no formal economics training, Jerome Powell on Monday nonetheless won support from Democratic President Joe Biden to lead the Federal Reserve for a second term. Powell has since won plaudits for his focus on ensuring the benefits of economic growth reach the most marginalized Americans, and for leading a shift in Fed policy to achieve that.
BUSINESS
AFP

Democrat Lael Brainard picked as Fed chief's right-hand woman

Lael Brainard, nominated Monday by President Joe Biden to serve as vice chair of the US Federal Reserve, advocates for regulating the financial system, addressing climate risks and fighting economic inequality. A fellow member of the president's Democratic Party who is known as a skillful negotiator and specialist in international trade, Brainard was a favorite of the party's progressive wing to take over as central bank chair from Jerome Powell. Biden nominated Powell for a second term and tapped Brainard to be his new deputy at the world's most influential central bank, replacing Republican Richard Clarida. Both positions require approval by the US Senate. A central bank governor since she was appointed to the Fed Board of Governors in 2014 by then-president Barack Obama, Brainard has been the sole Democrat on the body for the last three years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fa-mag.com

Lael Brainard Gives Biden A Jobs Ally Alongside Fed's Inflation Hawks

Lael Brainard, picked to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve, is expected to be a critical defender of its commitment to maximum employment across demographic groups at a time when other U.S. central bankers are more worried by inflation. Her promotion from Fed governor is also the latest step...
BUSINESS

