Holiday meal dished up at HOPE Jacksonville

Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said. Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO