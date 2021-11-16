ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermostats... Set it and forget it!

By Jarod Tanksley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they days grow cooler, does the sound of that little click on your thermostat make you a little crazy? You know, the one that happens just before the heat turns on? Do you monitor your thermostat like a hawk this time of year? We have probably all seen at least...

Fatherly

Don’t Touch the Thermostat! Heating Bills Will Explode This Year

Last winter, warmer-than-average temperatures and the pandemic-induced economic slowdown that drastically lowered demand resulted in lower heating bills for American families. This year, the weather is expected to be colder even as already surging energy prices continue to climb. It all adds up to a grim reality: staying warm will be decidedly more expensive this year than it was last winter.
morningbrew.com

Post-acquisition, smart thermostat maker Ecobee wants to create a “net-zero” home

Ecobee might not be as big of a player in smart homes as Google or Amazon, but it’s turning up the temperature on its efforts. Last week, the smart thermostat company announced it will be acquired by Wisconsin–based Generac Holdings Inc., which specializes in backup generators and energy storage. The deal is worth $770 million and is expected to close by the end of the year.
CNET

Review: Wyze Thermostat is a little too basic for $71

I don't recommend the Wyze Thermostat to most folks looking for a streamlined smart thermostat. Its $71 price is appealing for an app-enabled thermostat and the Wyze app's step-by-step tutorial makes it easy to install and set up. You can also control the thermostat using Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands if you have a compatible smart speaker or display.
Stuff.tv

Apple HomeKit support finally comes to Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat

It’s been a couple of years in the making, but the otherwise excellent Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat now has some much needed functionality in support for Apple HomeKit. The brand has always made some of the most legit smart home gear around. In fact, its most comprehensive offering, the...
TechRadar

Best smart thermostat 2021: ranking the top smart thermostats we’ve tested

The best smart thermostat lets you control the heating and air conditioning in your home, even when you’re not around. They connect to the internet and let you adjust the temperature from your smartphone, so no more wasting energy (and money) because you’re late getting home but the heating has been running full blast in your property.
CNET

Save $70 on the Google Nest thermostat and get a free smart plug, too

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. With another cold winter just around the corner, your thermostat is about to become one of the most important appliances in your home. And having the right one can make all the difference when it comes to the bottom line of your utility bill at the end of every month. This third-generation Google Nest smart thermostat can save you on your heating and cooling costs. And with exclusive CNET coupon code SAVEONCNET, you can get one now for $180, or $70 off at Adorama.
Android Headlines

Holiday Gift Ideas 2021: Amazon Smart Thermostat

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be a bit tricky. And we are here to help. While we have already put together 14 different gift guides that should help you find something for everyone, we are now putting together some other gift ideas that you can choose from.
PC Magazine

Cut Your Energy Bills With a $99 Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat

Save money on your winter energy bills with a Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, on sale from Amazon for $99. The silver rectangle harkens back to the home thermostats of yore, with their plain buttons and backlit screens. But Honeywell's offering features a fun modern twist: a custom color touch screen.
snntv.com

What’s the Big Deal with Wireless Thermostats?

Originally Posted On: https://www.beehiveheatingandair.com/whats-the-big-deal-with-wireless-thermostats/. Wireless thermostats have quickly become the latest in air conditioning and heating. If you’re wondering whether they’re worth it, here’s what you need to know about how they work, their benefits and drawbacks, and how to choose the right system for your home. Your HVAC service provider can help you choose the right system for you, but it’s always helpful to have a bit of background knowledge beforehand.
WISH-TV

How to prepare your thermostat, furnace ahead of holiday gatherings

As families get ready for the holidays, it’s important to be mindful of your furnace and thermostat so you can best prepare before your company arrives. Renee Lucas of LCS Heating and Cooling joined us today with a few tips to make sure your home is at a comfortable temperature for you and your guests.
The Verge

The latest Nest Learning Thermostat is $70 off for Verge readers

It’s Friday once again, and two more Fridays from now will be the big one: Black Friday. I bet you’re also thinking to yourselves, “Just where has the time gone?” Well, it’s flying by for all of us, and while our excellent (if I say so myself) Verge Deals team has been hard at work on our beautiful Verge Holiday Gift Guide for you to peruse and adding a bunch of hot early Black Friday deals to shop, we even have some exceptional deals for you today.
hackaday.com

Forget Radio! Transmitting With Neutrons

Throughout history, people have devised ways to send information across long distances. For centuries we relied on smoke signals, semaphores, and similar physical devices. Electricity changed everything. First the telegraph and then radio transformed communications. Now researchers at the University of Lancaster have demonstrated another way to send wireless data without using electromagnetic radiation. They’ve harnessed fast neutrons from californium-252 and modulated them with information with 100% success.
PC Magazine

Save $50 on the Ecobee Smart Thermostat With Voice Control

Oh, the weather outside is frightful. But the Ecobee Smart Thermostat With Voice Control ensures the temperature inside is just right. The touch screen thermostat comes loaded with features like Amazon Alexa support, a remote room sensor, interoperability with other smart home devices, and a discounted price tag. On sale...
The Verge

Amazon Smart Thermostat review: a $60 stunner

Since the Nest Learning Thermostat launched in 2011, no other smart thermostat has emulated its core function — learning your schedule and adapting to it automatically, so you don’t have to lift a finger. This feature has made the Nest one of the best smart thermostats (lots of) money can buy for years. But just a decade on, Amazon has finally done it. The online shopping giant’s $60 Amazon Smart Thermostat can intelligently determine if you’re home, away, or sleeping and automatically adjust your climate to keep you comfortable and potentially save you money. And you don’t have to program anything.
CNET

Ecobee Black Friday deals: Up to $50 off smart thermostats and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is less than a week away, and that means there are a ton of deals are available right now. Smart home brands are some of the most prolific of participants -- especially the ones that play well with Amazon's Alexa. Among them, you'll notice a couple of particularly good deals from Ecobee, maker of one of our favorite smart thermostats. (Nope, it's not quite the Nest.) You'll find that Editors' Choice-winning thermostat at an attractive Black Friday discount from the Google Store as well this holiday season, along with deals on other Ecobee models and bundles, including some featuring the company's smart indoor camera.
WOWK 13 News

How to get the most money for your vehicle trade-in

(iSeeCars) – You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in? There are advantages to both. If you have an exceptionally clean vehicle that has well over the normal number of miles on […]
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
