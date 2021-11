Poco has launched its latest smartphone under the “M” series named the Poco M4 Pro 5G & as the name suggests, this is the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which launched in May this year with the Dimensity 700 SOC. That phone was a rebrand of Redmi Note 10 5G, and this new one is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 11 5G. In typical Poco fashion, the only difference between the Note 11 5G & the M4 Pro 5G is the back design & the colors. Everything else remains the same.

