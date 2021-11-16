ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

10 Styles That Instantly Date You and What to Wear Instead

By Marisa Hillman
Reader's Digest
Reader's Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keeping up with fashion trends can be challenging. While we’re not proponents of jumping onto every single micro trend that comes along, maintaining an updated wardrobe is the easiest way to look current and fashionable. Along with making sure you avoid any common makeup mistakes that age your face,...

www.rd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

This Silk Blouse Is Finally Back in Stock—And it’s Washable

A silk blouse is a wardrobe workhouse every woman should have in her closet for those days when you need to look polished but don’t want to try too hard. It’s the ultimate versatile piece that can be dressed down with simple jewelry or dressed up under a blazer or over a dress. It effortlessly transitions from a meeting to date night and won’t look out of place at the grocery store. Even better? Since it’s lightweight, a silk blouse is comfortable 12 months out of the year—just layer it with a sweater in the winter or at a chilly office.
APPAREL
simplyfamilymagazine.com

What Not to Wear On a Job Interview

As the saying goes, you only get one shot to make a first impression, an especially important point to consider when it comes to job interviews. How you dress for an interview is a big part of making a good first impression. It’s imperative to show up for your job interview dressed properly and appropriately for the environment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Street Style Guide to Wearing Carrie Bradshaw-Worthy Tulle

What do street stylers, Vogue’s December cover star Sarah Jessica Parker, and her alter ego Carrie Bradshaw have in common? An affinity for tulle—and lots of it. A soft and ethereal look for people of all ages, tulle cuts a particularly striking contrast on the streets of New York, Tokyo, and London. See how kids and adults alike are wearing tulle dresses and skirts below, and browse more of the best trends in our Street Style Trend Tracker.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Skinny Jeans#The Chrysalis Lab
beezzly.com

35+ Tomboy Haircuts. Styles And How to Wear Them

What face types will benefit from this haircut, how to maintain it, and many more interesting facts about tomboy haircuts you didn’t know!. It has been a sort of a rule that a woman must wear long hair since it makes her look tender and elegant. However, centuries passed and time has changed, and now, ladies wear whatever haircuts they want!
HAIR CARE
merricksart.com

What Jackets to Wear with Long Tops

If you’re wearing a long sweater, tee, or tunic in the winter, you might need a jacket or coat with it. Here are some easy tips to help you layer these longer tops well. ‘Tis the season to wear leggings and tunics all the time, am I right? But when you need a layer over the top, it can get a little tricky. So here’s a breakdown of what jackets or coats to wear with long tops.
APPAREL
newportbeachmagazine.com

Nothing Neutral About It

This year’s fall/winter fashion features bold colors, bringing hope for a brighter future. After the pandemic kept us all inside for months at a time, the world slowly reopening has provided many new opportunities. This is especially true for fashionistas who can finally treat the streets like their personal runways once again.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
whowhatwear

These On-Trend Denim Styles Make Me Want to Wear Jeans Full-Time

This may come as a shock to some, but I can feel myself slowly becoming a jeans person. I know, I know. After more than a year of creating looks based on loungewear and leggings, this transition is surprising to me, too. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. I'm not ditching my comfy pants completely. I'm just noticing myself reaching for jeans more often than I used to. I've been inundated with so many different denim styles, making my newfound identity as a pro-denim person much more clear. Buckle has the styles we all know and love. I'm talking about everything from dad jeans to straight-leg jeans to the throwback styles you keep returning to again and again. (Psst: It also has a selection of on-trend men's styles.) Its jeans come in a variety of inclusive sizes, and the brand even offers free hemming services, so it's the perfect place to start holiday shopping for everyone on your list. Ready to expand your denim collection or find the perfect pair for someone special? Take a look at my favorite styles below.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
tatler.com

Golden Girls: Style inspiration from royals wearing metallic party dresses

Royalty will forever be associated with gold: that just comes with the territory when you wear a crown. Yet it's rare today for the Royal Family to really dazzle in head-to-toe metallic tones, often choosing subtler shades. However, if the occasion demands it - be it an A-list red carpet premiere or a glittering international banquet - then the world's princesses know how to pull out all the stops in maximum sparkle. Case in point, the recent appearance of Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, who dazzled in quilted gold Chanel for the principality's National Day last week. Her uncle's wife, Princess Charlene, also knows the power of a glittering gown, often favouring floor-length silver. While another recent example was the Duchess of Cambridge, whose sequinned Jenny Packham gown at the premiere of long-awaited Bond film No Time To Die saw her crowned ‘the girl with the golden dress’ across tabloids the next day. She was clearly inspired by the back catalogue of her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, who herself wore shining silver for the premiere of A View to Kill. The Scandinavian royals also champion silver, with Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden all harnessing its wow factor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

15 holiday dresses you’ll shine in this Christmas party season

It’s been a couple of years since we could properly celebrate the holidays in person, but if you’re raking in the invites for Christmas parties this year, it’s time to show up and show off in a new dress. Below are some of our favorite festive sartorial offerings available this year, from those featuring classic elements like red or green velvet, to sparkly minis made for showing off after dark. Take a look, bookmark a few, and see which Christmas party dress is perfect for helping you look fab as you make your long-awaited return to holiday gatherings. ...
APPAREL
theappalachianonline.com

What people are wearing: Bus Behavior

Students are managing to keep it fashionable as they play the waiting game during the spaces between their busy days. Here’s what the average App State student wears on the way home from class, coming back from a grocery run or headed to an off-campus party. Trevor Steward-derqui awaits the...
APPAREL
Reader's Digest

The Sephora Holiday Savings Event Is Almost Here—Here’s What You Should Shop

Sephora’s highly anticipated holiday savings event is almost here! And not only is it one of the best sales this week, but it may even be the best beauty sale of the year. When the Sephora sale 2021 officially starts and how much you’ll save depends on your Beauty Insider status. There are virtually no exclusions to the sale, almost all of Sephora’s beauty inventory is discounted.
MAKEUP
Page Six

Olivia Wilde appears to wear boyfriend Harry Styles’ cross necklace

Olivia Wilde is crossing her heart for Harry Styles. The “Booksmart” director, 37, attended the star-studded Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show in Hollywood last week, sitting front row in a sheer bralette paired with a corset and pencil skirt. And she seemingly accessorized with a little token from boyfriend Styles,...
CELEBRITIES
ephotozine.com

Style, What's Yours?

Thanks for looking at my portfolio. I hope you find some images you like. I read all your comments and look through the gallery, but because of time I may only vote rather than comment. Style, What's Yours?. Views : 79 Unique : 60. Many photographers produce images that are...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Soompi

Park Gyu Young Shares What It Was Like To Work With Kim Min Jae In “Dali And Cocky Prince,” Her Real-Life Dating Style, And More

Park Gyu Young recently participated in a series of interviews for her drama “Dali and Cocky Prince,” which ended on November 11. “Dali and Cocky Prince” was a rom-com drama starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks traditional schooling book smarts but is extremely resourceful at making a living, and Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
WORLD
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best early offers from Charlotte Tilbury, Neom and more

In just four days,Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier. Case in point: Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, as it kicked off on 1 November. Superdrug’s Black Friday...
MAKEUP
beezzly.com

What to Wear to Physical Therapy?

What clothes to wear to physical therapy so that you feel comfortable during the appointment. So, you are about to start your physical therapy soon. But you are probably wondering: what should I wear to physical therapy? That’s absolutely normal since not everyone is familiar with physical therapy requirements regarding clothes. And by the way, quite many people do this kind of treatment for the first time in their lives.
FITNESS
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy