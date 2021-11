Eastern’s men’s basketball team secured their first win of the season at home Thursday against Rockford University 96-64, improving their record to 1-3. Sammy Friday IV had a good Thursday, going to work in the paint against the Regents with 13 points in the first half and finishing with 21 for a new career high to go with seven rebounds. His performance was representative of Eastern’s dominance in the paint, scoring 58 to Rockford’s 18.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO