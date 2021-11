It looks as though the White House may have finally figured out the obvious: It’s time to roll out COVID-19 booster shots to everyone, ASAP. Medical specialists are still debating the extent to which boosters are strictly necessary, given that one- and two-dose vaccine regimens seem to be protecting people against life-threatening disease. And there’s an ethical debate about whether it's fair to give Americans third shots when lots of people in other parts of the world are still awaiting their first.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO