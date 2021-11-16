Sliming With Kids: Combine fun with learning activities to teach real-world lessons

"I will do my very best to treat every child equally, and give every child the same level of respect and attention, no matter how shy or uninterested they are (unless they're particularly bratty or misbehaving, in those scenarios giving children less attention is better). I had never really realized this about myself until my recent experience, but I am now proud of the fact I do this and will continue to try to include children equally and respectfully whenever appropriate. My recent experience was with four older adults, we were (fairly casually) teaching a brother and sister about wildlife. The brother was outgoing, confident, and answered questions, while the sister was much shyer and struggled to answer questions. I was absolutely flabbergasted when the other adults paid virtually no attention to the girl but paid more than enough attention to the boy. It was fairly obvious, at least to me, the girl was interested, but because her personality was so different from her brother's, she struggled to participate.

13 DAYS AGO