Tonight, the Florida Panthers will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. This is a big game for them, as they will be looking to avoid their third straight loss. The Panthers are certainly happy heading into the contest, though, as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is back and will be starting. He has been absolutely spectacular so far this season. In seven games, he has a 6-0-0 record, 1.72 GAA and .948 SV%. This is the elite kind of goaltending that led the Panthers to sign him in the first place.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO