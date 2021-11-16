ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Cover picture for the articleWalking across a rusted, rural New Hampshire bridge that's been tagged a priority for repairs...

WSAV News 3

GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans fighting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people who have recovered from the virus have enough immunity and antibodies to not need COVID-19 vaccines, and the concept has been invoked by Republicans as a sort […]
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
NPR

As Georgia grows more Democratic, its members of Congress will not

All year long, as the Biden administration has tried to move forward its agenda, the Democrat's razor-thin control of the House and Senate has been part of the story. And both parties know it. So now we want to spend some time talking about one of the key factors that could influence control of the House next year. And that is, you guessed it, how the states draw their maps this year.
