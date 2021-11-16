ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy, Naturi Naughton talk 'Queens,' working on solo music

Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC’s new primetime series “Queens” features the story of a popular 90s female hip-hop group who split at...

www.fltimes.com

thisis50.com

The ‘QUEENS’ Release OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEOS For “Love Still Finds Us” and BRANDY’S Cover of “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Queens featuring Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez and our personal Queen Naturi Naughton have been delivering nothing but heat every week on their new series. The documents four hip-hop legends from the 90s that are now in their 40s reuniting to reclaim their fame and make money. The ‘Queens’ debuted the videos for “Love Still Finds Us” and Brandy’s rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine”. The executive music producer on the show is none other than Swizz Beats.
MUSIC
mediavillage.com

"Queens" Is a Red-Hot Showcase for Real-Life Music Royalty

Queens … turns out it's more than just a place in New York. It's no longer just Spider-man's hometown, or a hot spot for fictional African princes to find wives, either. It's now also the name of ABC's newest drama, and let me tell you, the name fits. Created by Zahir McGhee and starring real-life music legends Eve and Brandy, alongside Nadine Velazquez and Power's Naturi Naughton,Queens follows four ex-members of the fictional yet legendary '90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches on their collective journey towards reconciliation and self-realization twenty years after their tumultuous and public break up. (Naturi, Eve, Brandy and Nadine are pictured above, left to right.)
QUEENS, NY
Nadine Velazquez
Naturi Naughton
