2020 Revisited: an art project

"What just happened? Guys, what just happened?" Circle Collective has unveiled the official trailer for an indie film titled Project Space 13, an experimental, artistic feature from filmmaker Michael M. Bilandic, of the cult comedies Jobe'z World, Hellaware and Happy Life previously. An emerging performance artist finally gets a coveted show at a Manhattan gallery BUT right as he begins his durational, provocative piece, the entire city shuts down for COVID-19. Unswayed, he locks himself in a white cube space to continue his performance for an audience of none. "Project Space 13 is an irreverent satire of upper class dilettantism, desperate institutions and rampant paranoia in hyper uncertain times." Apparently most of the film is about the conversations he has with the security guards. A bit strange and clearly experimental, but perhaps that's the point! Starring Keith Poulson as Nate, Hunter Zimny, Jason Grisell, Theodore Bouloukos, and Kyle Brown. Not sure if it will be any good or just way too weird! But I'm still curious? Check it out below.
