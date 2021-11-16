2020 Revisited: an art project

How to Preserve Children’s Art Projects – tips to make children’s artwork last through the years. How to organize, store, and preserve the memories and the art itself. My daughter loves to draw. Just like many 5-year-old girls, she starts up Art Clubs with her friends and says she wants to be an artist when she grows up. She recently got this really cool large wooden case filled with art supplies as a gift from her grandmother. She loves to use all the supplies and has been producing numerous pieces of artwork using different mediums. I love it. So creative and so interesting. To store the pieces of work, we three hole punch these pieces of art and place them in a binder for easy viewing.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO