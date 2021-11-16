3 for '23 - Gillespie, Hogan, Reveal

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. College coaches and recruiters have been back on the recruiting trail for summer/fall 2021, allowing them to further evaluate position players in gameplay after 15 months of recruiting at home. Speaking of further evaluation, Prep Baseball Report expanded our analysis by axing exit velocities off the tee, and going all in on Trackman ball flight data to embed in player profiles. Since inception of Trackman data in early 2020, we've been able to provide more insight, highlighting prospects' ceilings and consistencies/inconsistencies of barreled balls. In our data collection, there are 122 senior (2022) prospects who have topped 90+ exit velocity from BP sessions on Trackman with 48 already committed to play in college. Putting that into perspective, we should see an inflation of prospects eligible for the position player tracker due to more accuracy in the evaluation process in comparison to tee exit velocity. However, the commitment rate for players that are 85+ position velo and 85+ exit velo remains at a 96% over the past three graduating classes, so we will maintain this parameter in the position player tracker process. SS Jayden Davis (Cookeville; Samford Commit) leads INF Velo at 94 mph from 2020 PBR Future Games and OF/RHP Mason Shropshire (ECS; Uncommitted) leads OF Velo at 94 mph from Easley Baseball Club Scout Day. Five players have topped 100+ exit velo, lead by SS Brett Vondohlen (Stewarts Creek; MTSU Commit) at 103.2 mph from the 2020 PBR Future Games.

