While the holidays are traditionally a popular time for couples to get engaged, the season might yield even more proposals this year, as plans put on hold during the pandemic find new promise with the approach of 2022. Prepare for a flurry of requests regarding destination weddings and honeymoons by joining forces with a collection of resorts that has devoted itself to celebrating love – RIU Hotels & Resorts. Following are just a few reasons why RIU can help you make your couples' hearts soar.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO