The ‘Peanuts’ gang comes to Nashville next month

NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m. The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live! “From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO