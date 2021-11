With Black Friday just around the corner, now might be an excellent time to grab a bargain to monitor your health and exercise over the next few months. There’s no doubt that winter is a good time of year for fitness trackers. The shorter days and darker evenings mean that most people need a little extra motivation to get moving over the colder months. This year, the sale’s main event falls on Friday 26 November – traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the US – and officially ends on Mondy 29 November, also known as Cyber Monday. And while the...

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO