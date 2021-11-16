Programmer Creates Super Mario 64 Port for Apple TV, Here’s How to Download It

Clash Mini is one of the three brand-new games that Supercell unveiled a while ago. It’s a strategy board game that is set in the Clash Universe and during their status update a few days ago, Supercell actually made an announcement regarding the game’s regional beta testing phase. According to them, the game was scheduled to go live in a few days, and well, here it is. The game is now available for beta testing in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. If you’re in one of these places, go ahead and download it from the Play Store or the App Store. However, if you’re not in one of these locations but want to get your hands on the game, we’ve got you covered with ways to download Clash Mini for both Android and iOS.

