Foreign Policy

Journalist Held in Myanmar Back in US After Release

By VOA News
Voice of America
 5 days ago

An American journalist who had been held in Myanmar for 176 days returned to the United States on Tuesday. Danny Fenster, 37, was freed on Monday, days after a Yangon court sentenced him to 11 years in prison on charges filed by the junta. The release came after negotiations...

Voice of America

Blinken Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

On the last day of a trip to Africa to bolster U.S. influence on a continent that receives much of its foreign aid from U.S. rival China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. efforts to strengthen alliances in Africa must be evaluated on results. The top U.S. diplomat...
WORLD
Voice of America

Why Western Countries Back Taiwan Despite Their Pro-China Policies

Over the past four months, officials from two European countries, the European Parliament, and the United States have formed stronger relationships with Taiwan. Freddy Lim is a member of Taiwan parliament’s foreign relations committee. He believes this is happening because countries can now openly talk with Taiwan. He added, "Before, of course, all countries were having communication with Taiwan, but in the past, it was all under the table."
FOREIGN POLICY
WSAV News 3

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only […]
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Richardson
Voice of America

US Rebuffs Taliban Appeal to Congress to Release Afghan Central Bank Assets

ISLAMABAD — The United States has berated the Taliban for what it said were misconstrued facts the Islamist group penned in a letter to the U.S. Congress this week regarding Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian crisis. The Taliban published the so-called open letter on Wednesday, calling on U.S. lawmakers to unfreeze...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Media ‘Struggling to Report,’ Press Freedom Awardee Says

WASHINGTON — When Myanmar’s military seized power earlier this year, it quickly set about arresting journalists, cutting internet access and revoking media licenses. For Aye Chan Naing, executive director and chief editor of the independent Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), the coup signaled a return to exile. The veteran journalist...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Political Prisoner#Latin America#American#The United Nations#Voa#Cnn#Kamayut Media
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US-China Deal on Journalists' Visas Draws Criticism

WASHINGTON — The United States and China agreed this week to ease restrictions on foreign journalists working within their respective borders, but the deal is drawing criticism for not doing enough to address China's repressive stance toward press freedom. Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
q957.com

Son of ex-Panama president extradited to U.S. from Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala on Monday extradited a son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli to the United States, where he and his brother face bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. Luis Enrique Martinelli in the morning boarded an extradition flight bound for the...
U.S. POLITICS
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Myanmar Military Launches Crackdown on Urban Guerrilla Forces

YANGON, MYANMAR — Myanmar security forces are deploying large numbers of forces to crack down on dissident groups in various townships in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, as anti-coup forces continue to intensify attacks against military assets and affiliates. A key member of the National League for Democracy, the party of...
MILITARY

