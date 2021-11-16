ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Halle Berry Stands By Her Cardi B ‘Queen Of Hip Hop’ Comment: ‘There Can Always Be More Than One’

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPj2k_0cyq86XZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nfjy_0cyq86XZ00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Halle Berry, who’s preparing for her upcoming directorial debut in the film Bruised , stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday where she promoted the film and doubled down on her love for Cardi B, standing by a comment she made last week during a
Bruised press run where she called the rapper the “the queen of hip-hop,” which you can imagine made some Nicki Minaj fans pretty upset.

“Did you see what happened after you called Cardi B the queen of hip hop on Twitter? The Nicki Minaj fans got really mad at you” Jimmy Kimmel asked during the interview. “Do you stand by that assessment of Cardi B as the queen of hip hop?

The actress then replied, “You know I do. But here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen people.”

Check out the exchange below.

Berry collaborated with the Invasion of Privacy artist on the soundtrack for the film Bruised and originally called the rapper her “partner in crime” on the collaboration, a moment that was captured in a clip that has since gone viral. “I want to say thank you today to Cardi B, she was my partner in crime,” the actress told the audience at the event. “I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the queen of hip hop. I reached out to Cardi and we paired and we created a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic but that is a beautiful backdrop to the story.”

Check out the original statement below.

Cardi even jumped in on the conversation, calling the whole conversation of putting the two rappers against each other, “childish”. She tweeted, “ I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish sh**… but ntm on Halle Berry. Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! we produced together out this FRIDAY!”

That leaves us with the question, can there be more than one queen of hip hop?

Don’t miss…

5 Iconic Halle Berry Moments In Honor Of Her 55th Birthday!

10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Richard Mille
Person
Cardi B.
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Say Her Son Already Gave Them a Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have something special. The couple had a date night at the AFI Fest screening for Berry's new movie, Bruised, in Hollywood over the weekend, where they fawned over one another. While chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, the two joked that Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo, "married them" after they were asked if they wanted to make things "official."
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Halle Berry Says She's A 'Much Better Mother' With Partner Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently gushed about her relationship with her partner, musician Van Hunt, and how their love has impacted her parenting. During an interview with Women’s Health published on Wednesday, the Oscar winner said that being with Hunt makes her feel “fulfilled” and in turn has helped improve her parenting.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halle Berry on Training For Netflix's Bruised: "Nothing Was More Exciting Than Being in the Cage"

Halle Berry's directorial debut film Bruised is almost ready to stream on Netflix. In a press preview, POPSUGAR got to check out the film ahead of its Nov. 24 release. Along with directing Bruised, Halle Berry stars as MMA fighter Jackie Justice in the film, which takes audiences through an emotional redemption story of a disgraced MMA fighter and her demanding journey back into the octagon (the MMA's version of a boxing ring).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Bruised#Nicki#Fan Account#Blm#The Invasion Of Privacy
mmanews.com

Halle Berry Reveals Shevchenko Broke Her Ribs During Movie Production

Halle Berry reveals she broke her ribs while filming the motion picture Bruised with UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Halle Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, November 15, the Academy Award-winning actress detailed preparation that came with a movie role focused around MMA.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Halle Berry, Van Hunt Say Their Relationship Is 'Official' After Actress' Son 'Married' Them

Halle Berry has revealed that her 8-year-old son, Maceo, already made her relationship with her boyfriend Van Hunt official, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The pair, who attended the AFI Fest screening for Berry's newly released film "Bruised" in Hollywood over the weekend, was asked on the red carpet if they wanted to make things official.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I've...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Cardi B and Halle Berry curate all-female hip hop album

Cardi B and Halle Berry have curated a new all-female hip hop album. The collection serves as the soundtrack to Netflix‘s upcoming film Bruised, which will see Berry make her directorial debut. She also stars in the movie as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter. As Variety reports, Berry enlisted...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Halle Berry opens up about guilt over Catwoman failure: ‘For all these years, I’ve carried the weight of that’

Halle Berry has opened up about feeling guilty over the failure of the widely panned superhero film Catwoman.In the 2004 film, Berry played Patience Phillips, a woman who develops cat-like powers. Based on the popular DC Comics antagonist, Catwoman was mauled by critics, and is frequently cited among the worst blockbusters ever made.Reflecting on the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Berry said: “I wasn’t [diasppointed] but it seemed like the people were. I worked really hard to be a catwoman. I learned [Brazilian martial art] capoeira. I did the work.”She added: “The disheartening part was: I didn’t direct it,...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself Against Critics

We somehow live in a world where artists aren't able to express adoration for those that they admire without fans attempting to egg on a Rap beef. Earlier today (November 19) the Bruised soundtrack was released featuring some of today's hottest women in Rap. Halle Berry, who directed and stars in the Netflix film, partnered with Cardi B to co-executive produce the soundtrack that includes looks from City Girls, Saweetie, DreamDoll, and Latto.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Cardi B, Halle Berry Executive Produce All-Female ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack: Stream

The actress and the rapper have teamed up to executive produce the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut film, Bruised. According to an interview with Variety, Berry is “most excited” for the track ‘Automation Woman’, by R&B songstress H.E.R. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.” Both Halle Berry and Cardi B hand-selected each artist for the soundtrack, which also features new songs from rappers Latto, Saweetie, Young M.A., Dream Doll, and many more.
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Slow Grinds on Cinematic ‘Bet It’ From ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack

The track is featured on the album featuring all female rappers. Cardi B has a thing or 10 on her mind on the grinding new single “Bet It” from the soundtrack to the new Halle Berry MMA flick Bruised. The rapper executive produced the landmark album featuring all-female rappers alongside the actress — who also makes her directorial debut with the film — taking listeners on a steely eyed trip through her rise to global superstardom over a chilled-out beat, subtle strings and a prominent Spanish-language sample.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Reacts To Praise From Project Pat

While Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fans continue to try to manufacture beef between the two New York City icons, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been completely unfazed. And despite her ongoing legal battle resulting from an alleged club assault a couple of years ago, Cardi has kept it pushing, and has recently promoted a ton of positivity.
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

222
Followers
476
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy