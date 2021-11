Library take-home kits, holiday hours, book sale news. A lot of things are happening at Amarillo Public Library during November, including take-home crafting kits, video tutorials and more. In book sale news, the library has moved the final sale of the year to the first weekend in December. If COVID-19 cases continue to decline, it will begin with a Friends Only night on Friday, Dec. 3, opening to the public on Dec. 4 and 5. Otherwise, the sale will be virtual for safety reasons.

