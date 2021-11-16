ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Union sees risk of Ethiopia's disintegration unless cease-fire is reached

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The European Union warned that Ethiopia risks disintegrating unless talks to end a yearlong conflict bring about a cease-fire. The alarm sounded by the EU echoes concerns expressed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last Friday before his visit to the region this week to discuss the crisis....

