ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Work Around Lives vs. Lives Around Work

By Joshua Kim
Inside Higher Ed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point in the pandemic, I'm struggling to find those silver linings. These in-between COVID times are proving endlessly exhausting. One positive pandemic outcome that I've been thinking about is how academic work might be permanently changed. For some people who work in higher ed — and I'll...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

How COVID-19 has changed the mindset around work and retirement

Like much of everything else in healthcare, COVID-19 has changed the mindset of how people and companies think about work and retirement. The pandemic pushed some people to retire early, said Christine Janofsky, CFO at eHealth, which works in the Medicare, Medigap and Part D space. Janofsky saw this trend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Can COVID vaccines shed spike proteins – and is that bad?

A spike protein is a tool that helps a virus to enter the cell. If you look at an illustration of SARS-CoV-2, you will notice all the protruding structures on its extremities. The main job of these spike proteins is to join to receptors – called ACE2 receptors – on the surface of a cell and force the viral genome inside.
SCIENCE
Cosmopolitan

Recruiter speaks out after size 16 candidate is told she's 'too fat' for job

A recruiter has gone viral online after revealing one of her clients was rejected from a potential job for being "too fat." Taking to LinkedIn, real estate recruiter Faye Angeletta said she was "lost for words" after hearing the reason why the size 16 candidate had not been successful for a job she'd applied for.
SOCIETY
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress affects up to 90% of people, and we know it harms our mental and physical well-being. Stress can impact the activity and function of our genes. It does this via “epigenetic” changes, which turn on and off certain genes, though it doesn’t change the DNA code. But why do some people respond worse to stress, while others seem to cope under pressure? Previous research has identified having strong social support and a sense of belonging are robust indicators of physical and mental health. Social support means having a network you can turn to in times of need. This can come from natural...
MENTAL HEALTH
survivornet.com

Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, Heads to Florida for Second Opinion As She Awaits Test Results To Determine If ‘Cancer Is Still In the Body’

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.
FLORIDA STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

New initiative encourages people to ‘live, work and play’ locally

Local leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of “Made in Beaufort County,” a Rivers East Workforce Development Board marketing package designed to encourage people to live and establish their careers within the county. With the help of partnerships with local educational entities, businesses and officials, the initiative encourages people...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
saintpaulrepublicans.us

News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

How to work around toy shortage issues for the holidays

Finding what's on your kid's wish list may not be so easy this year, so News 12 spoke to experts to help you navigate this season of shortages. The pandemic is still causing major impacts on the toy business. "I don’t think the consumer understands the shortage that’s going to...
CVS
TheConversationAU

Just like how humans recognise faces, bees are born with an innate ability to find and remember flowers

We’ve all watched a honeybee fly past us and land on a nearby flower. But how does she know what she’s looking for? And when she leaves the hive for the first time, how does she even know what a flower looks like? Our paper, published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, set out to discover whether bees have an innate “flower template” in their minds, which allows them to know exactly what they are looking for even if they’ve never seen a flower before. Read more: ...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy