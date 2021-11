George Clooney spoke out about the deadly accidental shooting on the set of "Rust," blaming "a lot of stupid mistakes" for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was handed a revolver by "Rust" assistant director Dave Halls that both he and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed reportedly inspected. However, while rehearsing a scene for the movie, Baldwin fired the gun, which discharged a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Now, investigators are looking into both the people who handled the gun as well as how live rounds made their way to set in the first place.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO