Placebo has announced their much anticipated eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, set for a March 25 release via Rise Records. The new LP will mark the band’s first one in over nine years, featuring 13 tracks. It follows their last release in Loud Like Love in 2013. Alongside the announcement, the band has also shared their new track “Surrounded By Spies.” The mid-tempo track is a groovy one that is filled with drums, synths and melodic vocals from leading man Brian Molko. Check it out below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO