Church celebrates Christmas early, gives gifts to children in need

Food was served before the gift-opening. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Christmas came about 40 days early at the Greater Gospel Lighthouse Word Ministries Monday evening.

For 30 years, the church has provided gifts for hundreds of children in anticipation of the holiday season at their Christmas in November event.

“It’s our way of sharing the love of Christ to our humanitarian style,” said Apostle Reginald White. “It’s not just talking about it, but touching their lives. It’s all about the children.”

This year, 16 children from five families were the beneficiaries of a pile of gifts. Most of the children attended a brief service with Christmas songs before a dinner with a variety of holiday favorites.

Each child writes down their own list of gift ideas before the event.

White said that the holidays can sometimes bring confusion, depression and separation — this event helps counteract that.

“It gives them a boost,” White said. “We just spark a little joy — I call this the gate opener for the holiday season.”

Church member Jennifer Everett recalled a child receiving a bicycle a few years ago and the look of pure joy on his face.

“I love seeing the faces and knowing that we’re doing something to bless someone else,” Everett said.

James Jones attended the event with his mother Alicia Cole.

“It’s really cool and fun,” James said.

Aaliyah Boyd, sitting across from James and her mom Sharnice Cole, called the food delicious, specifically the macaroni and cheese.

“I like it very much,” Aaliyah said.

The church works in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services, and other local organizations, to identify potential gift recipients. Everett added that if a church member knows of a family in need that they can assist, an attempt is made to reach out to them.

Christmas in November will also be held at other church locations in Sanford and Wadesboro. White said the need for this event has only increased due to the effects of the pandemic.

“I’ve had little kids see me in the store and say, ‘You gave me a bicycle!’” White said. “We still just want to bring a little joy and happiness into the lives of these children.”

