Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue and various other Lubbock area volunteer firefighters battled 2 fires the morning of Wednesday, November 17th. A grass fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the north side of Clapp Park in Central Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the fire burned in an area of cattails, and that for a period of time, smoke from the fire was visible across Central Lubbock. The fire was reported to have been extinguished, but whether or not there were any injuries or damage to structures wasn't made immediately clear.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO