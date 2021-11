"I think the exact amount of time is not known but we're thinking at least four weeks based on what the doctors have said." "Dan [Morgan] had been with him in Buffalo. We always kind of thought he could be a good guy on the roster. Smart guy, a tremendous worker, accurate, can learn the offense quickly. He was somebody in the summer that we had looked at. He seemed like a natural fit to get in here and backup P.J."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO