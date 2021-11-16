ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Former Sixth District Congressman Larry Hopkins remembered for military reforms

By WEKU
 5 days ago

Former Sixth District Congressman Larry Hopkins has died. The 88- year-old Lexington man became the first Republican to represent the bluegrass region since 1931. Hopkins served in the U.S. House from 1979 to 1993. University of Kentucky Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues Director Al Cross said Hopkins was a soft-spoken, hard-working, sincere individual. “But, he had his limitations. When he ran for governor in 91, essentially as the chosen candidate of the republican leadership, he had difficulty juggling being in Congress and being a candidate,” said Cross.

Hopkins lost that gubernatorial race to democrat Brereton Jones.

Hopkins also served as Fayette County clerk and in the state House and Senate. Cross noted Hopkins left a mark as it relates to the U.S. military structure during his time in Congress. “If you look for a legacy of Larry Hopkins it would be more in the service on House Armed Services where there were a great number of military reforms completed and he was very active in getting that done,” said Cross.

Cross, who worked for decades as a political reporter for the Courier Journal, said Hopkins was also front and center in defending the federal tobacco program in place at the time. Current Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr called Hopkins a great friend and mentor. Barr said Hopkins was beloved by both sides of the political aisle and his humor was famous with constituents and colleagues. Larry Hopkins was 88.

Louisville estimated to receive more than $100 million from the newly passed Congressional infrastructure bill

Louisville is estimated to receive more than $100 million for public transportation over the next five years from the newly passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “This is different than the Rescue Plan, where we were having lots of workgroups and identifying projects that we want to work on,” Mayor Greg Fischer said at a press conference Friday. “This is gonna be much more prescriptive as it comes out of Washington, D.C.”
