ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

After The Show PODCAST: Here's Your Sign.

wufe967.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrick or Treat etiquette / Murphy & Jodi's backyard...

www.wufe967.com

Comments / 0

Related
whats-on-netflix.com

List of Christmas Movies on Netflix

Christmas is here once again and Netflix will no doubt be part of your plans this holiday season. Below is a live compiled list of every single Christmas movie streaming on Netflix in the US for 2021. We’ll have lots more coverage on Christmas titles via other sections of our...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Don’t Get Why All These Guys Like Michael Strahan Want to Go to Space: ‘What’s the Purpose?’ (Video)

”When’s he gonna get time from his 27 jobs?“ Joy Behar jokes of Strahan. Michael Strahan will be the next celebrity headed up to space on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket — and the women of “The View” have no idea why. But to be fair, it’s not about the fact that Strahan was selected. They just don’t understand why he, and men in general, are so willing to go to space.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix codes: A hidden trick to finding a new binge-worthy show or movie

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. You name it and it's probably in the streaming service's massive library. Not to mention Netflix's growing list of binge-worthy original shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Crown, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game and Mindhunter. With a seemingly endless list of content to choose from, you can easily spend more time scrolling through recommendations than actually watching something.
TV SHOWS
idropnews.com

Hulu Adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to Live TV Plans | Prices Raise $5

On Friday, Hulu sent out an email to its subscribers, announcing that Hulu + Live TV will become a bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ starting December 21. With the additions, the prices are increasing by $5 per month, whether you’re a new or existing customer. Unfortunately, subscribers can not opt-out...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Thanksgiving#Rabbit Hole#Ghost Stories#Jodi#Murphy Jodi
959theriver.com

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies of All Time

And the list is out. The Netlix Top 10 Shows and Movies of all Time…how many have you seen?. NETFLIX has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed. Here are their top shows:. 1. “Squid...
TV SHOWS
Well+Good

The Upcoming Eclipses Will Shake Up the Holiday Season—Here’s What To Expect for Your Zodiac Sign

An energetic shift is a-brewing in the cosmos thanks to the upcoming eclipse season of 2021. First, on the November 19 full moon, the Earth, the moon, and the sun will align, with the Earth casting its shadow on the moon, creating a lunar eclipse. Then, on the December 4 new moon, the Earth, moon, and sun will align once again, this time with the moon shading the Earth in a solar eclipse. All of that obscured shadow energy delivers a time of things unexpected and fated, says Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer for The SoulUnity. But, to get more specific, it's helpful to consider the signs in which the eclipses occur; this will shed some much-needed light on the particular effects of this final 2021 eclipse season for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
disneyfoodblog.com

How You Pay For Hulu Live TV Is About To Change

Disney’s streaming services have been a major focus over the past year. Last year, Disney announced a variety of changes to the way Disney’s streaming services are organized. Disney+ even saw a price increase as more content was added to the service. Now, a change is coming to the way Disney bundles its services!
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Here's your first look at Obi-Wan Kenobi's Disney Plus show

Disney has revealed a first look at its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus TV series – but there's no official footage of the show just yet. Released on the Disney Plus app as part of the streaming service's second anniversary celebrations, the Obi-Wan behind-the-scenes featurette only provides us with a glimpse at the series through a few pieces of concept art. The artwork is spliced between video excerpts from the Star Wars prequel movies, too, so there's no new footage for fans to pour over, unfortunately.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’s Christopher Rivas Signs Podcast Development Deal With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Rivas, who stars in Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, is moving into the audio world. The actor, who stars opposite Mayim Bialik in the comedy series, has signed a podcast development deal with SiriusXM’s Stitcher and has set his first two projects. The actor will release two podcast series in 2022. The first is a documentary investigation podcast about the man many consider to be the inspiration for James Bond. The limited series tells the story of Porfirio Rubirosa, a Dominican diplomate, race car driver, solider and polo player. Also known as Rubi, he is thought to have been the inspiration...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Here's Your Foolproof Guide To Soft-Launching Your New Relationship

Successfully soft-launching your relationship on Instagram is an art form. The careful angle of the photo, the positioning of the two dinner plates, the “date night” caption without any more details... it all adds up to a nearly perfect marketing strategy that provokes just the right amount of intrigue and suspense. But that’s only part of the soft launch’s appeal. It’s a form of preemptive damage control, a way of avoiding full vulnerability — with yourself, your partner, and your followers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cbs4indy.com

Dream job alert: Get paid $2,500 to stream 25 holiday movies in 25 days

All you’ll have to do is grab a blanket, a warm and fuzzy sweater, some hot cocoa and your remote. Reviews.org is looking for an official “Cheermeister” this holiday season. To apply for the “job,” you’ll need to stream 25 holiday movies in 25 days. In addition to the $2,500, you’ll get a year’s subscription to seven different streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.
TV & VIDEOS
TrustedReviews

The Echo Show 10’s first discount is here and it’s a winner

If you’re looking to upgrade your home, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) just saw its first Black Friday discount this year. If you’ve been on the hunt for some of the best Black Friday deals this month, then you’ll be pleased to hear we just found the first discount for the Echo Show 10 (3rd generation).
ELECTRONICS
wfmynews2.com

When can you access your Spotify Wrapped for 2021?

Curious to know what songs, artists and albums you listened to the most in 2021?. If you stream music through Spotify, you may have looked through the platform's annual "Spotify Wrapped" feature. The interactive roundup catalogues users' top songs, artists, albums and more. As many Spotify users know, the year-end...
MUSIC
Joy 107.1

New Jam: James Fortune – ‘Never Let Me Down’

  Every week Deacon Jay drops off a new jam to The Stowe Show. These songs are to give us an exclusive look into what kingdom music we may be missing on our playlist. This week the New Jam is from James Fortune ‘Never Let Me Down’.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy