Doug Lawson is the chief executive officer of ThinkIQ. Ever since 2006, when the term was first used at a National Science Foundation workshop on cyberinfrastructure, business writers have been full of praise over the glowing promise of "smart manufacturing" — the idea that if you appropriately integrate a whole series of advanced digital systems, you can dramatically improve every aspect of a company's operations.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO