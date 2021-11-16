‘The Watson Twins’ sign NLIs for CSUB basketball

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A set of twins from Philadelphia have signed National Letters of Intent for the California State University Bakersfield men’s basketball team next year.

Kareem and Kaseem Watson both standing at 6’7″ will be playing as Roadrunners next year under Head Coach Rod Barnes.

“We are excited about Kareem and Kaseem Watson joining our family,” Barnes said of the recent signing. “The Watson Twins will make an immediate impact on the court with their versatility and their 6’7” frames. They will look to leave their mark in the Bakersfield community as well as CSU Bakersfield.”

The twins have recently been competing in the Philadelphia Catholic League for West Catholic High School and the Watson twins have grabbed the attention of Rod Barnes from across the country. The twins have also been playing for the K-Low Elite AAU program, which is coached by Lonnie Lowry, NBA star Kyle Lowry’s brother.

While in the K-Low Elite Kaseem and Kareem helped take the Hoop Group All-American Tournament Championship.

The signing comes while the Roadrunners are currently fighting for a spot in the Big West Championship and making it to the post season once again.

Barnes is not only impressed by the twins’ athleticism but their smarts off the court.

“Academically, they both hold over a 4.0 GPA at West Catholic High School, one of the premier schools academically in Philadelphia,” Barnes said.

The Watsons are waiting in the wings until they graduate before they ship out to CSUB, but Barnes is excited to welcome them to Bakersfield and has already dubbed them the “triple-double guys”.

