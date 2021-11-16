The 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting will be held on Sunday

Ducey is hosting Republican governors from around the country in Phoenix this week for the Republican Governors Association’s annual conference. “I’m honored to host my fellow Republican governors in our beautiful state to discuss our policy priorities for the upcoming year,” said Governor Ducey. “This conference provides an opportunity to discuss a range of issues with my colleagues from all across the country and highlight Arizona’s roaring economy, historic tax reform and efforts to secure our border. My thanks go out to the entire team at the RGA for their work to organize this event and support Republican governors in our mission to improve our states.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO