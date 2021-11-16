ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting will be held on Sunday

By Holy City Sinner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House’s north steps, on...

holycitysinner.com

Nancy Mace Hopes To Serve Every Member In Her District

First Term Congresswoman Not Afraid To Stand Up For What Is Right & Speak Her Mind. For more than a quarter century Nancy Mace has been fighting tough battles, and often blazing trails. While she was not the first to take on the all male Citadel institution, she did become the first woman to graduate (1999) South Carolina’s military college. Mace would continue her education earning a master’s degree from the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

S.C. Arts Learning Partnership Announces Name, Website

“Arts Grow SC” is the name of the three-year, $20 million partnership to address pandemic-related learning loss announced in June by the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) and South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). Arts Grow SC was established to help public schools throughout the state address pandemic related learning...
EDUCATION
holycitysinner.com

State Agencies Partner on COVID-19 Jingle Campaign

In an effort to engage students and staff, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to launch a statewide jingle competition encouraging K-12 students to channel their creativity for a COVID-19 vaccine campaign. The jingle campaign, Sing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
holycitysinner.com

Shannon Bream Delivers Uplifting Message At Charleston Leadership Prayer Breakfast

Fox News Personality, Bright Family Singers, Local Clergy, Mayors & Businesses Unite For Common Purpose. The Charleston Leadership Foundation recently held their 20th annual Charleston Leadership Prayer Breakfast (Thurs Nov 18th) at Seacoast Church on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant. The nearly three hour event was attended by over 1000 people from right here in the low country, as well as several outside of Charleston. Those who couldn’t attend in person participated in the online option.
CHARLESTON, SC
