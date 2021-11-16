The 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting will be held on Sunday

LOGAN — After a year away due to COVID-19, the annual Veterans Day festivities in Logan were back on track this year. This year’s Veterans Day Parade was held at 10 a.m. Thursday — on Veterans Day — unlike the past few years when it was held on a Saturday evening. Participants in this year’s parade included American Legion Post 19, the Kiwanis Club of Logan, the Logan High School Band, the Logan High School Future Leaders Program (FLP), Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3 of Henlawson, numerous veterans from Vietnam and other wars, and even a horse and carriage from Four Seasons Country Store.
