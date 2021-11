For the last two years, stay-at-home orders and closed schools have made people’s reliance on the internet more apparent than ever. It also showcased the inequities in access to broadband internet. According to 2020 census data, 17% of Illinois households do not have broadband access, cutting them off from things like paying bills, accessing educational resources, and applying for jobs. Nationwide, Latino households are not only less likely to have broadband access, but also the devices needed to get connected. That’s why the Federal Communications Commission program called Emergency Broadband Benefit seeks to close that gap.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO