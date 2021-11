SMS sucks. And by extension, MMS sucks too. We've been trying to get rid of both for a long time now, and while a comprehensive replacement exists in the form of RCS, it has been hard to get everyone on it. Some industry players even stubbornly insist on using their own thing (*cough* Apple *cough*). All that means we still have to message some people over SMS and MMS. Unfortunately, sending videos and photos over MMS is not a pleasant experience, resulting in some bad compression. But Google seems to be working on a better solution for the former, and it involves none other than Google Photos.

