New service will leverage IP streaming to deliver 50 HD channels and content libraries and can expand HD+ reach by 20 million homes. SES announced HD+ IP, a new Internet-based streaming service in Germany that provides subscribers with access to 50 HD channels and libraries with more content without needing to have a satellite, cable or DVB-T2 TV connection. Launching in December, the new HD+ IP streaming service will expand SES’s addressable market by additional 20 million households in Germany. The TV-app-based service will be downloadable or come pre-installed on a variety of smart TVs with Panasonic as an initial launch partner.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO