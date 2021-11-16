ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas DA: Prudence, truth guide officer investigations

By John Wentworth
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

John Wentworth: When police use their firearms, it results in an investigation to determine whether their actions constitute a crime.

In a recent op-ed, a Happy Valley resident alleges that, despite having reviewed no police reports, he is convinced the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office failed to bring all the facts of an officer involved shooting to the grand jury that reviewed the case. Of course, his allegation is not true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmySh_0cypq0dv00

We send law enforcement officers into harm's way on our behalf every day. They deal with our society's most dangerous individuals. When things go really wrong, we also expect them to run toward the gunfire to keep the rest of us safe. And, when they use their firearms, these same women and men do so knowing their actions will automatically result in an investigation to determine whether their actions constitute a crime.

When an officer-involved shooting occurs in Clackamas County, the Major Crimes Team, which includes detectives from each of the county's nine law enforcement agencies, conducts an investigation. Their reports are then submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review, and ultimately another review by a grand jury. The Clackamas County grand jury is comprised of seven citizens, selected at random by the court. They receive testimony from law-enforcement officers, lay people and experts to determine whether the officer was legally justified in shooting the other person. If not, the officer faces criminal charges.

If the grand jury determines the shooting was justified, the District Attorney's Office issues a report of the investigation's findings that is immediately shared with the press and made available on our website for everyone to read and scrutinize. If a prosecutor engages in a "cover-up" and fails to share all relevant information regarding the shooting to the grand jury, not only would I lose the public's trust as their district attorney, the prosecutors involved and I could lose our licenses to practice law. Such behavior is both unethical and immoral, and I wouldn't be on my 27th year as a prosecutor if I engaged in this type of conduct.

Regarding the Nathan Honeycutt case to which the op-ed writer refers, this procedure was followed, the report is on our website and the reports are public record. Furthermore, I personally met with Mr. Honeycutt's family to offer them any information or answer any questions they might have about the shooting.

Finally, the op-ed author claims (apparently, without any fact checking by Pamplin Media) I have a "0% conviction rate for cops, but nearly a 100% conviction rate if you're poor or Black." He offers no evidence of his claims, because they aren't true. A quick Internet search of my name would reveal as much. Just ask former Gladstone Police Sgt. Lynn Edward Benton, who is spending a true life sentence in prison for the murder of his wife. Or, search YouTube for Clackamas County's recent town hall meeting where I shared that, after reviewing a police report, there is about an 80% chance our office will charge someone with a crime, regardless of their race. White or Black, the number's the same. The truth matters.

This office strives to provide equitable justice for all under the law. While the nature of our work means we will always have detractors, you can rest assured we will always fulfill our mission while adhering to our core principles of prudence, truth and justice.

John Wentworth is the district attorney of Clackamas County.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Suspect in deadly standoff identified

UPDATE: A woman was found deceased in an apartment where the male suspect was arrested. A woman was found dead and a man was arrested after shots were fired during a police standoff Sunday night in Southeast Portland. The woman's cause and manner of death must be determined by the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Nov. 6-13, 2001

This week's calls include: theft of more than $100 worth of Fred Meyer items, discovery of possible meth and theft of a trailer. n Police caught a woman taking more than $100 worth of items from Fred Meyer without paying for them. She was cited and released a woman for second-degree theft.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

MAX station stabbing suspect charged with bias crime

Joseph Haddenham, 44, may have been racially motivated in allegedly attacking two men with scissors, Clackamas deputies say. Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man on assault and bias-crime charges for allegedly stabbing two Micronesian men with scissors while intoxicated at the Clackamas Town Center public-transit platform. Alleged...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
Happy Valley, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Nov. 10-14, 2021

This week's calls include: an aggravated assault on a police officer, drunken driving arrests and a hold on a man with 30 aliases. Officers arrested a man on Southwest 172nd Terrace for harassment, felony strangulation and interfering with an officer. A man was arrested on Southwest Fifth Street for larceny...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Newberg among cities hit by burglary ring

Two arrested following investigation into thefts stretching back to May in three cities. A string of burglaries in the area spurred an investigation that began in September and bore fruit last week. The Crime Response Unit of the McMinnville Police Department executed search warrants on two homes, two vehicles and...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens Police Log: Nov. 5-11, 2001

This week's calls include: Police arrest man on a fugitive warrant, respond to restraining order violation and recover stolen car. Police responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Tualatin Street. Officers arrested a man on a fugitive warrant in the 2000 block of Gabel Road. A woman was...
SAINT HELENS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Truth And Justice#Murder#Prudence#Community Journalism#The Major Crimes Team#The District Attorney
Portland Tribune

Holiday Shop with a Cop in person again

More relaxed COVID rules enable officers and kids to spend time together at stores again. Local law enforcement personnel are looking forward to hosting another Shop with a Cop program this holiday season that should be mostly back to normal. They managed to host the event last year, but due...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy