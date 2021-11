BEAVER — New River Community and Technical College recently welcomed Melinda Price in the role of peer recovery support specialist for students at the college. “The student population that we see in our community college mirrors the population in the communities we serve,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “In our communities, we have people in active recovery and active addiction, and in our classrooms, we also have people in active recovery and active addiction. As a college, we want to be mindful of this and provide support to our students to help them succeed beyond earning their degree or certificate.”

BEAVER, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO