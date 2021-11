A structured settlement is designed to compensate individuals following the outcome of a civil lawsuit. For example, if you were involved in a car accident and were seriously injured, you may choose to sue the driver who was responsible. If the court finds in your favor, you may be awarded compensation. Rather than making a lump sum payment, the defendant may negotiate a structured settlement instead. If you’re on the receiving end of a structured settlement or soon will be, it’s important to understand how they work. Before deciding how to handle a large sum of money that you’ve suddenly acquired consult with a financial advisor about the best way to handle it.

INSURANCE COMPANIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO