This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues. The challenges of climate change are so macro -- so big and so daunting -- that they often only magnify the limits of our own individual agency. How can one person's action make an impact on an international fossil fuel industry that's deeply entrenched in our lives and economy? Well, in fact, there are many things we can each do in our own lives to make a difference. And perhaps one of the most significant is directing our financial resources toward the corporations, products and investments that will help fight climate change, instead of accelerating it.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO