Lottery

Commercial Cannabis Lottery - Livestreaming Wednesday, Nov. 17

Daly City, California
Daly City, California
 8 days ago

City Departments have completed their internal review of cannabis applications received by the deadline of October 1, 2021 at 5PM. Next, the City will conduct a virtual lottery selection of cannabis applications on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4PM. The virtual event will livestream on the City's commercial cannabis webpage. The livestream can also be accessed via the following short URL: https://bit.ly/DCCannabisLottery.

About the Lottery:

The City received a total of eight cannabis applications; seven applications were deemed eligible to proceed. Eligibility Zones 1 and 5 each received multiple applications and will proceed to the lottery. The lottery will be conducted using Random.org’s List Randomizer tool.

View the list of cannabis applications received for each eligibility zone: Applicant List.

Daly City, California

Daly City, California

ABOUT

Daly City is the most populous city in San Mateo County, California, United States, with an estimated 2019 population of 106,280. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, and immediately south of San Francisco (sharing its northern border with almost all of San Francisco's southern border), it is named in honor of businessman and landowner John Donald Daly.

