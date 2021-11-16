Commercial Cannabis Lottery - Livestreaming Wednesday, Nov. 17

City Departments have completed their internal review of cannabis applications received by the deadline of October 1, 2021 at 5PM. Next, the City will conduct a virtual lottery selection of cannabis applications on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4PM. The virtual event will livestream on the City's commercial cannabis webpage. The livestream can also be accessed via the following short URL: https://bit.ly/DCCannabisLottery.

About the Lottery:

The City received a total of eight cannabis applications; seven applications were deemed eligible to proceed. Eligibility Zones 1 and 5 each received multiple applications and will proceed to the lottery. The lottery will be conducted using Random.org’s List Randomizer tool.

View the list of cannabis applications received for each eligibility zone: Applicant List.